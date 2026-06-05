Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Summoned back to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Yankees will recall Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to take the roster spot of the injured Aaron Judge (ribs), Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Jones will likely head back to the minors once Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) return, but he should receive at least a week or so of regular playing time with the big club. The young outfielder struggled in his first stint in the majors, going 4-for-24 with no home runs and a 3:12 BB:K.

Spencer Jones
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Bennett
14 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
18 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
22 days ago