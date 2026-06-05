Spencer Jones News: Summoned back to big leagues
The Yankees will recall Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to take the roster spot of the injured Aaron Judge (ribs), Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Jones will likely head back to the minors once Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) return, but he should receive at least a week or so of regular playing time with the big club. The young outfielder struggled in his first stint in the majors, going 4-for-24 with no home runs and a 3:12 BB:K.
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