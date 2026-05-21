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Spencer Miles News: Another bulk-relief outing on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 7:52am

Miles is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Braydon Fisher in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

While serving as an opening pitcher May 10 against the Angels and as a bulk reliever this past Saturday in Detroit, Miles covered 6.2 scoreless frames while striking out seven batters and allowing six baserunners. The rookie right-hander tossed a season-high 56 pitches his last time out, so the Blue Jays could have him build on that workload during Thursday's appearance.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
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