Spencer Miles News: Continues to impress
Miles walked one and struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
The rookie Rule 5 pick handled the last two innings for the Blue Jays to protect a 7-1 lead, and Miles has no trouble with the assignment, tossing 16 of 26 pitches for strikes. While the 25-year-old right-hander has predictably been limited to low-leverage spots, he has looked like he belongs in the majors, producing a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through his first 15.2 MLB innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More