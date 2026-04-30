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Spencer Miles News: Continues to impress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 7:16am

Miles walked one and struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

The rookie Rule 5 pick handled the last two innings for the Blue Jays to protect a 7-1 lead, and Miles has no trouble with the assignment, tossing 16 of 26 pitches for strikes. While the 25-year-old right-hander has predictably been limited to low-leverage spots, he has looked like he belongs in the majors, producing a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through his first 15.2 MLB innings.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
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