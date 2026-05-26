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Spencer Miles News: Earns win as bulk reliever

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 7:03pm

Miles (2-0) was credited with the win for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

Braydon Fisher opened Tuesday's game with a scoreless first inning before turning things over to Miles. The latter was solid in his outing and induced nine groundouts, with his lone blemish coming on an RBI infield single by Heriberto Hernandez. Miles has given up just one run over his last four outings, during which he's served either as the primary starter or bulk reliever. He's pitched well enough to get at least one more turn in the Blue Jays' rotation, especially after Dylan Cease (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Miles' next outing will likely take place this weekend on the road against the Orioles, though it's unclear whether he'll start or piggyback off a reliever.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
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