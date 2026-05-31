Spencer Miles headshot

Spencer Miles News: Falls to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Miles (2-1) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out two.

Five of the runs charged to Miles came in the third inning, capped by a Colton Cowser three-run homer with two outs. It was the second start of the season for Miles -- the right-hander had found success as a bulk reliever prior to Sunday, allowing just one run in his previous 15.1 innings. Miles' ERA now sits at 3.47 with a 1.16 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 36.1 innings this season.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
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