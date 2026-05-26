Spencer Miles News: Following opener again

Miles is slated to work as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Braydon Fisher will serve as the Blue Jays' opener before handing things off to Miles. The 25-year-old's last three appearances have been either as a traditional starter or primary pitcher, and he's tossed 11 scoreless innings with a 13:3 K:BB over 11 innings during that stretch. Miles went 4.1 frames and threw 63 pitches his last time out, so he should be capable of stretching out to around 80 pitches Tuesday.