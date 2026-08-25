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Spencer Miles News: Opening Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Miles will serve as the opening pitcher during Wednesday's game against the Royals, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Miles will pick up his fifth opening assignment of the season after allowing just two runs in 10.1 innings since the beginning of August. The 26-year-old righty pitched three innings or more in each of his first four starts this year and could remain in Wednesday's contest for a similar amount of time.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
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