Spencer Miles headshot

Spencer Miles News: Shines as primary pitcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 7:21am

Miles didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in 4.1 innings of relief. He struck out six.

Working bulk relief for the Blue Jays, Miles dazzled over 4.1 shutout frames against a formidable Yankees lineup Thursday. The rookie right-hander fanned a season-high six during his longest outing of the campaign, flooding the zone for 47 strikes. Miles also saw his largest pitch count of the season (63 pitches), so he's getting closer to handling a traditional starter's workload. He could have some streaming appeal in his next scheduled appearance versus Miami, as Miles sports a 2.17 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 29 innings.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Chris Toman
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago