Spencer Miles News: Shines in long relief
Miles didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in 4.1 innings of relief. He struck out six.
Working bulk relief for the Blue Jays, Miles dazzled over 4.1 shutout frames against a formidable Yankees lineup Thursday. The rookie right-hander fanned a season-high six during his longest outing of the campaign, flooding the zone for 47 strikes. Miles also saw his largest pitch count of the season (63 pitches), so he's getting closer to handling a traditional starter's workload. He could have some deep-league streaming appeal in his next scheduled appearance versus Miami, as Miles sports a 2.17 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 29 innings.
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