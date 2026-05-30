Spencer Miles News: Starting Sunday vs. Baltimore

Miles will serve as the Blue Jays' starter for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the Blue Jays' rotation hit by the injury bug, manager John Schneider has utilized Miles as a bulk reliever after an opener as of late. However, Miles will operate as Toronto's starter for Sunday's contest, his first start since May 10 against the Angels and second of the season. He sports a 2.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 33.1 innings this season and has yielded just one earned run over his last four outings (15.1 frames).