Spencer Miles News: Starting Sunday vs. Baltimore
Miles will serve as the Blue Jays' starter for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With the Blue Jays' rotation hit by the injury bug, manager John Schneider has utilized Miles as a bulk reliever after an opener as of late. However, Miles will operate as Toronto's starter for Sunday's contest, his first start since May 10 against the Angels and second of the season. He sports a 2.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 33.1 innings this season and has yielded just one earned run over his last four outings (15.1 frames).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 219 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More