Spencer Miles News: Wins bullpen spot
The Blue Jays announced Wednesday that Miles won a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.
A Rule 5 pick out of the Giants system, Miles has yet to pitch above the Single-A level and didn't take the mound at all in 2025 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old right-hander showed enough this spring to stick on the 26-man active roster, however, posting a 3.72 ERA and 11:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings and topping out at 98.1 miles per hour with his sinker in his final spring outing. Miles will begin his big-league career in a low-leverage role, but his premium velocity could allow him to move up the depth chart if he shows he can harness it effectively.
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