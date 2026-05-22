Spencer Miles headshot

Spencer Miles News: Workload being monitored

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Miles is viewed as purely a short-term option for the rotation by the Blue Jays, and manager John Schneider said after Thursday's game that the organization has "off ramps" in mind to return the right-hander to the bullpen, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Toronto appears to have found a gem in the Rule 5 pick, as Miles has a 2.17 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over his first 29 MLB innings. That's already more than double his prior career innings total as a professional, however, as the 25-year-old has struggled to stay healthy since being a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2022. Miles is plugging a hole in the rotation for now, but the organization doesn't want to over-extend him, and the projected June returns of Max Scherzer (forearm/thumb/ankle) and Shane Bieber (elbow) would provide those "off ramps" to get the rookie back to a sheltered long relief role.

Spencer Miles
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Miles See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Chris Toman
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago