Spencer Schwellenbach headshot

Spencer Schwellenbach Injury: Begins throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Schwellenbach (elbow) has begun throwing on flat ground, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schwellenbach began his throwing progression last week, per Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal, and did some more light tossing at Fenway Park pregame Tuesday. Atlanta has already ruled Schwellenbach out through the All-Star break, and a clear timetable won't be available until he starts ramping things up. Schwellenbach underwent surgery in February to remove bone spurs from his right elbow.

Spencer Schwellenbach
Atlanta Braves
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