Spencer Schwellenbach headshot

Spencer Schwellenbach Injury: Nearing throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Schwellenbach (elbow) received a positive update when evaluated last week and is expected to start a throwing program soon, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander has already been ruled out for the first half of the season while recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. Still, starting up a throwing program is a major step in Schwellenbach's rehab progression. He'll likely ramp up his throwing slowly once officially cleared before returning to mound.

Spencer Schwellenbach
Atlanta Braves
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