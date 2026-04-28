Spencer Schwellenbach headshot

Spencer Schwellenbach Injury: Will not return in first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Schwellenbach (elbow) has yet to begin a throwing program and will not make his season debut until after the All-Star break, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Schwellenbach underwent surgery in February to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The right-hander is making good progress, per Weiss, but there's no word yet on when he will be cleared for throwing. Schwellenbach was also sidelined for the final three months of the 2025 campaign with a small fracture in his elbow, so the club is proceeding extra cautiously with the hurler's rehab.

Spencer Schwellenbach
Atlanta Braves
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