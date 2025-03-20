Spencer Schwellenbach News: Blanks Yanks in dominant start

Schwellenbach gave up two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out 10 in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The right-hander built up to 78 pitches (57 strikes) in a dominant outing against a Yankees lineup that featured Aaron Judge, Austin Wells and a bunch of bench players and minor leaguers. The level of competition doesn't take away from Schwellenbach's performance though, as he didn't even allow a runner to reach second base. With Opening Day on the horizon, Schwellenbach seems more than ready, having posted a 2.41 ERA and eye-popping 26:2 K:BB through 18.2 Grapefruit League innings.