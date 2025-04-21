Spencer Schwellenbach News: Bounces back with quality start

Schwellenbach tossed seven innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

Schwellenbach gave up a pair of runs in the second inning, but he recovered from that frame to allow only one more run over the remainder of his outing. The righty mostly pitched to contact, notching just nine whiffs and a modest five punchouts, which helped him get through seven innings on an efficient 92 pitches. This was a strong bounce-back performance by Schwellenbach after he yielded a season-high six runs over 4.2 frames against Toronto in his previous appearance. That performance against the Blue Jays was the only time Schwellenbach has struggled so far this season, as he otherwise has notched a quality start in each of his other four outings and holds a 2.56 ERA overall.