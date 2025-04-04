Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Schwellenbach headshot

Spencer Schwellenbach News: Furious start to 2025 continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 9:05pm

Schwellenbach (1-0) recorded the win after allowing two hits and no walks in eight innings Friday against the Marlins, striking out 10.

It was another masterful performance by Schwellenbach, who came into this one fresh off twirling six one-hit innings in his first start of the year against the Padres. The right-hander scattered two singles Friday, having now given up just three hits and one free pass along with 14 punchouts across 14 innings for a furious start to 2025. Up next for Schwellenbach is a favorable matchup at home against Pittsburgh in his next scheduled start next week.

