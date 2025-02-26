Spencer Schwellenbach News: Sharp in spring debut

Schwellenbach gave up a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Pirates.

The 24-year-old right-hander tossed 14 of 23 pitches for strikes in his first Grapefruit League action this spring. Schwellenbach exploded onto the fantasy radar last season, rising from High-A to make 21 starts for Atlanta and posting a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 127:23 K:BB in 123.2 big-league innings. He's being counted on to fill a key role in a rotation that will be missing Spencer Strider (elbow) early in the schedule.