Spencer Schwellenbach News: Tagged for first runs of spring

Schwellenbach gave up three runs on six hits and a walk over three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out four.

After beginning his spring with two scoreless outings, Schwellenbach stumbled a bit in his third. The 24-year-old right-hander has produced an impressive 9:1 K:BB through eight Grapefruit League innings as he builds up ahead of Opening Day, and there's been no hint in camp he's headed for a sophomore slump after his breakout 2024 performance.