Spencer Steer Injury: Follow-up exam on wrist this weekend

Steer will have a follow-up exam on his injured right wrist this weekend, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Recovering from a partial tear of the tendon sheath in his wrist, Steer could be cleared to ramp up baseball activities if he receives good news during his exam. He remains without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, but more clarity on that front should come after this weekend.