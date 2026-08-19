Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer Injury: Follow-up exam on wrist this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:54pm

Steer will have a follow-up exam on his injured right wrist this weekend, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Recovering from a partial tear of the tendon sheath in his wrist, Steer could be cleared to ramp up baseball activities if he receives good news during his exam. He remains without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, but more clarity on that front should come after this weekend.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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