Spencer Steer Injury: May open season on IL

Manager Terry Francona said Saturday that Steer (shoulder) could begin the season on the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Steer was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres due to his injured shoulder, and he elected to receive a cortisone shot after an examination, per Wittenmyer. This will force the 27-year-old to pause all activities for the next few days, and there's no telling at this point how long it will be before he's cleared to play in games.