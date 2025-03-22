Spencer Steer Injury: Opening season on IL

The Reds will place Steer (shoulder) on the injured list to start the regular season, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Steer played in a minor-league game Thursday -- his first competitive action of any kind since February -- but it appears he won't have enough time to prepare for Opening Day. He'll most likely head to one of Cincinnati's minor-league affiliates on a rehab assignment to pick up at-bats before rejoining the Reds.