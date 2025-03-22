Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer Injury: Opening season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

The Reds will place Steer (shoulder) on the injured list to start the regular season, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Steer played in a minor-league game Thursday -- his first competitive action of any kind since February -- but it appears he won't have enough time to prepare for Opening Day. He'll most likely head to one of Cincinnati's minor-league affiliates on a rehab assignment to pick up at-bats before rejoining the Reds.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now