Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer Injury: Takes swings in cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 4:59am

Steer (shoulder) took swings in a batting cage Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This was the first time Steer had a bat in his hand since getting a cortisone shot in his right shoulder March 1. He took flips in the cage before heading to the weight room. The next step is to see how the 27-year-old infielder/outfielder responds to the activity. Steer believes he can still get ready for the regular season, but in the words of manager Terry Francona, "We want his shoulder to tell us that - not Opening Day."

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
