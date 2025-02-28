Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Steer

Spencer Steer Injury: Throwing program on hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 6:36am

Steer (shoulder) still feels discomfort and had a scheduled throwing program put on hold this week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He had been scheduled to begin throwing Monday. "He's just not quite where we want him to be," manager Terry Francona said Thursday. "We'll get him examined one more time and figure out what path we're going."

Steer is still able to DH -- he went 1-for-2 in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks -- because it doesn't hurt him to swing a bat. Multiple MRIs have confirmed no structural damage, but as Steer indicated, "shoulders are tricky." He's scheduled to be examined this weekend by the team's orthopedist before any decisions are made or timelines established.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
