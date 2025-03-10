Spencer Steer Injury: Undergoes exam
Steer (shoulder) received positive results after being re-examined by the team's medical staff Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Steer was examined for the first time since receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder. Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said Sunday that he'll work on range-of-motion activities and estimated Steer should progress to hitting off a tee by mid-week.
