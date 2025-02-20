Spencer Steer Injury: Will begin throwing soon

Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Steer (shoulder) will start throwing "fairly soon," Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

Steer has been slow-played early on in camp due to right shoulder soreness, which is an issue that dates back to the end of last season. He is expected to be limited to designated hitter duty at the beginning of the spring training schedule and it's not clear when he might be ready to play the field. At this point, Steer's Opening Day readiness does not seem to be in doubt.