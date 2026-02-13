Spencer Steer News: Addressed quad issue in offseason

Steer said Thursday that he cleaned up his sprinting mechanics to prevent re-injuring his quadriceps, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Steer got off to a slow start in 2025 because of a shoulder injury, but he admitted there was also a right quadriceps issue that bothered him for most of the season. "I think that had to do with my sprinting mechanics, and I cleaned that stuff up," he said. That was likely the reason he stole just seven bases after reaching double-digit swipes in each of the previous two seasons. Steer, who earned a Gold Glove for his work at first base in 2025, will move around the diamond this season. His primary spot will be left field but depending on matchups, injuries and game situations, he could also see time in right field, and at first, second or third base.