Spencer Steer News: Clouts homer in win
Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.
Steer's two-run homer in the first inning turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was his fifth of the season. Normally a run-producing bat in the middle of the Reds' order, Steer has just eight RBI through his first 27 games.
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