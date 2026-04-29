Spencer Steer News: Clubs homer in win

Steer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

Steer's two-run homer in the first inning turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was his fifth long ball of the season. Normally a run-producing bat in the middle of the Reds' order, Steer has just eight RBI through his first 27 games.