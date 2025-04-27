Spencer Steer News: Collects two hits in win

Steer batted second and went 2-for-4 with two runs in Sunday's 8-1 win over Colorado.

Steer batted second in the order, taking over for a resting Matt McLain. The former has responded well since being moved from DH-only duties to playing the field. In five games as the starting first baseman, Steer's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with a double, a home run, five RBI, a stolen base and six runs scored.