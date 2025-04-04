Spencer Steer News: Enters lineup after late scratch
Steer is hitting second and serving as the designated hitter Friday against the Brewers.
Steer was originally out of the lineup, though Matt McLain (hamstring) was scratched roughly an hour before first pitch. After reconfiguring the order, Steer will occupy a prominent spot in the Reds' order, and he'll look to get on track after beginning the season with only one hit across 18 at-bats.
