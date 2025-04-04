Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Enters lineup after late scratch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Steer is hitting second and serving as the designated hitter Friday against the Brewers.

Steer was originally out of the lineup, though Matt McLain (hamstring) was scratched roughly an hour before first pitch. After reconfiguring the order, Steer will occupy a prominent spot in the Reds' order, and he'll look to get on track after beginning the season with only one hit across 18 at-bats.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now