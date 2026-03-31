Spencer Steer News: Getting first day off
Steer is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Steer is just 1-for-13 at the plate to start the season, so he'll get a day to regroup. Will Benson is handling left field and batting sixth in Steer's stead.
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