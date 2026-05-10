Spencer Steer News: Goes deep against Houston
Steer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Reds' 5-0 win over the Astros on Sunday.
Steer extended the Reds' lead to five runs in the sixth after belting a solo home run off Cody Bolton. It was the seventh home run of the season for Steer, who has recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. Across that 13-game span, he has gone 14-for-46 (.304) with three home runs and seven RBI.
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