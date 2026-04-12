Spencer Steer News: Homers in win
Steer batted second and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.
Steer was moved up in the batting order, as Matt McLain was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. The RBI snapped a six-game drought for Steer, who finished second on the team in that category last season. He's batting .191 with two home runs and four RBI through 13 games.
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