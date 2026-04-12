Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Steer batted second and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Steer was moved up in the batting order, as Matt McLain was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. The RBI snapped a six-game drought for Steer, who finished second on the team in that category last season. He's batting .191 with two home runs and four RBI through 13 games.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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