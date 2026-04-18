Spencer Steer News: Idle Saturday
Steer isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Minnesota.
Steer will catch a breather Saturday after going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts across his last two games. While he sits, Will Benson, TJ Friedl and Rece Hinds will form Cincinnati's outfield trio.
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