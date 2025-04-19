Spencer Steer News: In offensive slumber

Steer went 0-for-4 with a walk and four strikeouts in Friday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

Steer's in the middle of a 1-for-23 stretch over the last six games, including 10 strikeouts (40 percent). He's limited to DH duties due to a sore shoulder, but Steer has begun throwing this week and could soon return as a fielder. That would give manager Terry Francona another option at first base while Christian Encarnacion-Strand (back) is on the 10-day injured list.