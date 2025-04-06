Spencer Steer News: Launches first homer of 2025

Steer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Brewers.

Steer was able to launch a 379-foot solo blast off Chad Patrick in the top of the fifth inning, notching his first long ball of the year. The 27-year-old is out to a slow start in 2025, batting just .083 with the aforementioned home run, three RBI and two runs scored over 24 at-bats in seven games.