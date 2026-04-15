Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Launches homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:36am

Steer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.

Steer's third-inning shot gave the Reds an early lead in a game where offense was at a premium. Cincinnati managed just three hits and two were solo home runs. It was the second homer in three games for Steer, who's fighting back from a 1-for-17 (.059) start to the season. Since then, he's gone 9-for-37 (.243) with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over 10 contests.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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