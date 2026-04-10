Spencer Steer News: Logs two hits in loss

Steer started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Marlins.

Steer, who returned to the lineup after a one-day breather, raised his season batting average to .200 with the two hits. He's fighting back from a 1-for-17 start and is 7-for-23 (.304) with three doubles, a home run and two RBI in the six games since.