Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Logs two hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:35am

Steer started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Marlins.

Steer, who returned to the lineup after a one-day breather, raised his season batting average to .200 with the two hits. He's fighting back from a 1-for-17 start and is 7-for-23 (.304) with three doubles, a home run and two RBI in the six games since.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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