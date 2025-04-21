Spencer Steer News: Makes first start in field

Steer started at first base and went 2-for-6 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 24-2 win over the Orioles.

Steer, who has been limited to designated hitter due to a right shoulder injury, made his first start in the field Sunday. He entered the contest batting .111 with three RBI through 15 games, suggesting the shoulder had a negative impact. It's unclear if Steer is able to play more first base. He's served at third base and in the outfield in past seasons.