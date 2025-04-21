Spencer Steer News: Makes first start in field
Steer started at first base and went 2-for-6 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 24-2 win over the Orioles.
Steer, who has been limited to designated hitter due to a right shoulder injury, made his first start in the field Sunday. He entered the contest batting .111 with three RBI through 15 games, suggesting the shoulder had a negative impact. It's unclear if Steer is able to play more first base. He's served at third base and in the outfield in past seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now