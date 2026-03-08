Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Makes outfield start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Steer started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against Kansas City.

Steer is expected to be the team's primary left fielder, but Saturday's start was his first at the position. He played first base in his first six Cactus League games. Sal Stewart started at first base Saturday.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
