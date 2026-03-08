Spencer Steer News: Makes outfield start
Steer started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against Kansas City.
Steer is expected to be the team's primary left fielder, but Saturday's start was his first at the position. He played first base in his first six Cactus League games. Sal Stewart started at first base Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Steer See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3002 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30017 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Steer See More