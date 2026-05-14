Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Misses out on HR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Steer went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

Steer thought he hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning but had to settle for an RBI double. After a review, the potential home run was ruled a double due to fan interference. While that may be a disappointment to Steer's fantasy managers, the outfielder/infielder has been rolling the last two weeks. Steer's hit safely in 14 of the last 15 games, slashing .309/.377/.509 with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored during that stretch.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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