Spencer Steer News: Not in Reds' lineup
Steer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Steer is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts over his last three contests, so he'll get a day to regroup. Will Benson will cover left field and Noelvi Marte will be in right field as the Reds aim for their sixth straight victory.
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