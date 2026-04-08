Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Not in Reds' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Steer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Steer is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts over his last three contests, so he'll get a day to regroup. Will Benson will cover left field and Noelvi Marte will be in right field as the Reds aim for their sixth straight victory.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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