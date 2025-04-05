Spencer Steer News: Not starting Saturday

Steer isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee.

Steer was originally out of the lineup for Friday's series opener, but he was inserted as the Reds' DH after Matt McLain was removed due to a hamstring issue. Steer went 0-for-3 with a walk in the contest to lower his season batting average to a meager .048, and he's getting an opportunity to reset Saturday. McLain is back after Friday's absence and is starting at DH against the Brewers in Steer's stead.