Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Out of Game 2 lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Steer isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Steer will stay put in the dugout during the second half of Saturday's festivities after going 0-for-2 with a walk in Game 1. His absence will give Nathaniel Lowe another start at first base.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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