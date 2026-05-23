Spencer Steer News: Out of Game 2 lineup
Steer isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Steer will stay put in the dugout during the second half of Saturday's festivities after going 0-for-2 with a walk in Game 1. His absence will give Nathaniel Lowe another start at first base.
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