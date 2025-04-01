Spencer Steer News: Plays back-to-back days
Steer went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 14-3 win over the Rangers.
Steer, who served as the designated hitter, was in the starting lineup for a second straight day, which indicates his lingering shoulder discomfort presents no limitations other than playing the field. Monday's hit was his first of the season. Steer had gone 0-for-10 before a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now