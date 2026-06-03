Spencer Steer News: Pops two homers in win
Steer went 2-for-4 with two solo homers and three runs scored in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Royals.
Both of Steer's homers came against lefties, taking starter Noah Cameron deep in the fifth inning before tagging reliever Matt Strahm for a solo blast in the eighth. It was Steer's first multi-homer game of the season and snapped an 18-game home run drought. Since the beginning May, Steer is hitting .312 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 24 runs scored and an .848 OPS. For the season, Steer is slashing .277/.351/.461 with nine home runs, 23 RBI, 37 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 21:48 BB:K across 231 plate appearances.
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