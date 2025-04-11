Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Ramping up throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Steer (shoulder) will begin working on throws from first base over the next few days, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Steer has been limited to designated hitter duty in the early going this season, as he's still working his way back from a right shoulder injury that first cropped up last season. There's no timetable for when Steer will be able to play the field, but he's progressing.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
