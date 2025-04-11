Spencer Steer News: Ramping up throwing
Steer (shoulder) will begin working on throws from first base over the next few days, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Steer has been limited to designated hitter duty in the early going this season, as he's still working his way back from a right shoulder injury that first cropped up last season. There's no timetable for when Steer will be able to play the field, but he's progressing.
