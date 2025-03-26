Spencer Steer News: Ready to go for Opening Day

Steer (shoulder) will be available for the Reds in Thursday's season opener versus the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard reports.

The Reds had said previously that Steer would open the season on the 10-day injured list, but he's shown enough improvement with his right shoulder injury that he'll avoid an IL stint. Steer still isn't able to play the field, so he will be limited to designated-hitter duties initially.